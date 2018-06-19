When Erin Brockovich arrived at a TV studio in the North Bay Tuesday afternoon, she did so as legal weapon, hired for another fight against her old foe, PG&E."I am here to remind people that they have a voice, and it counts," said Brockovich. She became a household name after a movie documented her fight against PG&E for water pollution in Hinkley, California.We still don't know exactly what Brockovich said in front of the studio's green screen, Tuesday. They closed the set. However, attorney Garry Mauro knows exactly what image he has hired in his fight against the utility. "She's gotta be their worst nightmare," he said."I don't think of myself as a brand. Everyone else does," said Brockovich."She is going to do commercials, radio, and direct mail. She will meet with clients and potential clients and talk about their legal rights and why they should be mad," Mauro added.It has been more than seven months since the fires killed at least 44 people and burned 8,900 structures. In that time, legal teams have taken dead aim on PG&E with billions of dollars in claims, especially since recent reports by Cal Fire blame the utility's power lines for sparking the blazes.Many legal firms have produced commercials, but if it is possible to hire name recognition and star power, Erin Brockovich fits the package."I'm here for the people," she said. "They may be uncomfortable and think they don't need representation. That is not true. They need to know their rights."PG&E responded Tuesday, saying "The loss of life, homes and businesses in these extraordinary wildfires is simply heartbreaking, and we remain focused on helping communities recover and rebuild."Brockovich will be in the North Bay through Wednesday. She meets with fire victims tonight at the Teamster's Hall in Santa Rosa.