Escaped Monterey County Jail inmates arrested by Border Patrol, sheriff says

Officials will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. with more details about the capture.
Santos Fonseca and Jonathan Salazar climbed out of a hole they cut in the ceiling of the Salinas facility. Both were being held on murder charges.
There was a possible sighting of one of the inmates on Tuesday at a Motel 6 in Marina, California, but the inmate evaded capture, police say.
Escaped Inmates arrested by @cbp. Thank you to our federal law enforcement partners for your team work and assistance! Press conference today at 11am at the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office https://t.co/mOMBUebRkl pic.twitter.com/fl0Q92PoI3— Monterey Co Sheriff (@MCoSheriff) November 6, 2019