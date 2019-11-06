Escaped Monterey County Jail inmates arrested by Border Patrol, sheriff says

Escaped Inmates arrested by @cbp. Thank you to our federal law enforcement partners for your team work and assistance! Press conference today at 11am at the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office https://t.co/mOMBUebRkl pic.twitter.com/fl0Q92PoI3 — Monterey Co Sheriff (@MCoSheriff) November 6, 2019

SALINAS, Calif. (KGO) -- Two inmates who escaped from Monterey County Jail have been captured by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, according to the Monterey Co. Sheriff's Office.Officials will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. with more details about the capture.Santos Fonseca and Jonathan Salazar climbed out of a hole they cut in the ceiling of the Salinas facility. Both were being held on murder charges.There was a possible sighting of one of the inmates on Tuesday at a Motel 6 in Marina, California, but the inmate evaded capture, police say.