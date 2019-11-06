Escaped Monterey County Jail inmates arrested by Border Patrol, sheriff says

SALINAS, Calif. (KGO) -- Two inmates who escaped from Monterey County Jail have been captured by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, according to the Monterey Co. Sheriff's Office.

RELATED: Eerie photos show how murder suspects escaped Monterey County Jail

Officials said Santos Fonseca and Jonathan Salazar were captured at midnight when they tried to walk across the border from Tijuana, Mexico back into the U.S.

They presented themselves for admission to CBP officers at the San Ysidro PedWest facility. Officers ran their information against law enforcement databases and were alerted that they were wanted, according to CBP.

Both men were transferred to the custody of Monterey County's Sheriff's Department.

The men escaped from the jail earlier this week when they climbed out of a hole they cut in the ceiling of the Salinas facility. Both were being held on murder charges.

There was a possible sighting of one of the inmates on Tuesday at a Motel 6 in Marina, California, but the inmate evaded capture.

RELATED: Police surround Motel 6 in Monterey County after possible sighting of escaped inmate

The sheriff's office said the inmates will be placed in a jail unit that is separate from the unit they escaped from. The men will also be housed alone so they will not have contact with each other.

Authoritites said the jail has undergone at least three security upgrades since the escape.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
monterey countyinmatescrimemurderjailborder patrolprisonescaped prisoner
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2019 Bay Area Election Results
San Francisco District Attorney race too close to call
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Miniature Shetland pony makes grandmother's day
Public hearings scheduled for next week in Trump impeachment inquiry
Orinda moves forward with ban on some short-term rentals
WATCH IN 60: DMV data breach, possible plan for PG&E, Pittsburg teacher inspires students
Show More
Chris Brown hosting yard sale, posts home address online
AccuWeather forecast: Slightly cooler today
Pittsburg teacher inspires students with Lizzo song
Teen girl killed, teen boy injured in Antioch shooting
Dems flip Virginia; Kentucky governor race too close to call
More TOP STORIES News