Escaped Monterey County Jail inmates arrested by Border Patrol, sheriff says

Escaped Inmates arrested by @cbp. Thank you to our federal law enforcement partners for your team work and assistance! Press conference today at 11am at the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office https://t.co/mOMBUebRkl pic.twitter.com/fl0Q92PoI3 — Monterey Co Sheriff (@MCoSheriff) November 6, 2019

SALINAS, Calif. (KGO) -- Two inmates who escaped from Monterey County Jail have been captured by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, according to the Monterey Co. Sheriff's Office.Officials said Santos Fonseca and Jonathan Salazar were captured at midnight when they tried to walk across the border from Tijuana, Mexico back into the U.S.They presented themselves for admission to CBP officers at the San Ysidro PedWest facility. Officers ran their information against law enforcement databases and were alerted that they were wanted, according to CBP.Both men were transferred to the custody of Monterey County's Sheriff's Department.The men escaped from the jail earlier this week when they climbed out of a hole they cut in the ceiling of the Salinas facility. Both were being held on murder charges.There was a possible sighting of one of the inmates on Tuesday at a Motel 6 in Marina, California, but the inmate evaded capture.The sheriff's office said the inmates will be placed in a jail unit that is separate from the unit they escaped from. The men will also be housed alone so they will not have contact with each other.Authoritites said the jail has undergone at least three security upgrades since the escape.