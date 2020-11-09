Politics

Trump fires Secretary of Defense Mark Esper after less than 2 years

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump has fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper, a stunning move on the heels of Trump's failed reelection bid.





Presidents who win reelection often replace Cabinet members, including the secretary of defense, but losing presidents have kept their Pentagon chiefs in place until Inauguration Day to preserve stability in the name of national security.

Trump announced the news in a tweet, saying that "effective immediately" Christopher Miller, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will serve as acting secretary, sidestepping the department's No.2-ranking official, Deputy Defense Secretary David Norquist.

"Chris will do a GREAT job!" Trump tweeted. "Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsgovernmentpresident donald trumpwashington, d.c.
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden cheers COVID-19 vaccine progress, says masks still a must
Pfizer: Early data shows COVID vaccine may be 90% effective
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives COVID-19 update
Stocks surge on Wall Street on vaccine news, US election
Biden names 3 UCSF doctors to COVID-19 task force
Former Bay Area 'Jeopardy!' contestants remember Alex Trebek
Show More
Ben Carson tests positive for COVID-19
AccuWeather forecast: Chilly mornings, cooler than average afternoons all week
Election live updates: Trump surrogates continue to allege fraud in Nevada
COVID-19 updates: Stocks soar on Pfizer vaccine news
Crews battle 2-alarm fire in San Leandro
More TOP STORIES News