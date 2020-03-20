Coronavirus Impact: Tesla puts Fremont auto assembly line in park amid COVID-19 pandemic

Despite pressure from Alameda County, Tesla tried to keep cars rolling off the line - until today.
The Company says the spread of coronavirus "has caused challenges for our employees, their families and our suppliers. As such we have decided to temporarily suspend production at our factory in Fremont from the end of the day March 23."
The decision followed a conference call with Fremont city officials. The city won't comment on the substance of the talks. But, the affair has put the spotlight on a problem facing local law enforcement.
"We're telling people to comply," says Alameda County Sheriff Gregory Ahern.
RELATED: Get the latest live updates on coronavirus crisis
Although the shelter-in-place order comes from the Health Department, the Alameda County Sheriff's office is in charge of making sure they do, and the sheriff isn't sure which health department has overall jurisdiction.
"We're going over the legal authority of that right now, whether it falls with the state department of health or with the local public health director," Ahern says.
Another problem area, only essential businesses are supposed be operating - that includes healthcare, grocery stores, restaurants for takeout, and hardware stores. But businesses have different opinions on what's essential. For example, Elite Armory, a Castro Valley gun shop, closed because of the health department order.
But, on the other side of town Solar Tactical, another gun shop, is still open.
ABC7 News tried to ask why, but an employee responded, "We can't give you any comments or anything like that."
RELATED: California Gov. Newsom calls for statewide 'stay-at-home' order in response to COVID-19 outbreak
The sheriff's office says both stores should be closed. But, don't look for any raids or major enforcement, the sheriff would prefer negotiation.
"We try to use de-escalation to get people to comply so we avoid those conflicts."
Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Bay Area cancelations, closures related to COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- Coronavirus in CA: Get resources and information about COVID-19
- Bay Area school closures related to coronavirus pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19