Estranged wife of 'Golden State Killer' suspect releases statement

The first crime committed by the East Area Rapist occurred in mid-1976 in the Sacramento area. Over the next decade, more than 45 women were raped and 12 people were murdered by the man later called the Golden State Killer.

The estranged wife of the suspect in the "Golden State Killer" case has released a statement through the Sacramento County Sheriff's DepartmentSharon Huddle is asking for privacy and that of her children."My thoughts and prayers are for the victims and their families. The press has relentlessly pursued interviews of me. I will not be giving any interviews for the foreseeable future," Huddle said in the statement.Joseph DeAngelo, a former police officer has been charged in 12 killings. Investigators say they used DNA and a genealogy website to help connect the 72-year-old to past crimes.DeAngelo is scheduled to appear before a judge June 12.