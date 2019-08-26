wildfire

Evacuation orders lifted for Mountain fire in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- All evacuation orders have been lifted for a wildfire burning in Shasta County north of Redding.

The Mountain fire started on Thursday and quickly grew to 600 acres.

Cal Fire says the fire is nearly fully contained, however it did do some damage.

14 buildings were destroyed, seven of them homes.

Two people were injured in the fire but their injuries are considered minor.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

