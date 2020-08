Fire has jumped Pleasants Valley Rd. Evacuations now in effect for all of Pleasants Valley Rd and connecting streets/roads #VacavilleDist — Vacaville Fire Dist. 🇺🇸 (@VacavilleDist) August 19, 2020

Officials have called for new evacuations in Vacaville due to the Hennessey Fire.The Vacaville Fire District ordered evacuations for all of Pleasants Valley Road and connecting streets. Earlier evacuations were advised for the Quail Canyon, Miller Canyon, Mix Canyon and Gates Canyon areas.