Evacuations lifted after 'significant' gas leak in Monte Rio

Mandatory evacuations lifted for homes and businesses in Monte Rio after a construction accident led to a gas leak, Sonoma County sheriff's officials said Sunday morning.The area of El Rancho Way and Highway 116 in Monte Rio was evacuated due to the 'significant' leak. A crew digging in the area ruptured a line around 6:30 a.m.Homes and businesses on the following streets in Monte Rio were evacuated: El Rancho Wy, Front St, Breen Ct, and Grahn Dr as well as the Highway 116 addresses near those streets.Deputies went door to door to notify residents and the utility company is responding to the problem.All evacuations were lifted before 11 a.m.