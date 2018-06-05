Evacuations lifted for some areas after fire at pallet yard near Sonoma vineyards

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials say an evacuation order that was prompted by a 3-alarm fire at a pallet yard in Sonoma County near vineyards has been lifted, but some road closures remained in place. (KGO-TV)

SCHELLVILLE, Calif. --
An evacuation order that was issued after a fire at a wooden pallet factory on Fremont Drive near vineyards in Sonoma County was, though several roads in the area were still closed, sheriff's officials said.

Eighth Street East at Schellville Road, Watmaugh Road at Broadway, Watmaugh Road at Napa/Burndale Road and Eighth Street East at Fremont are still closed, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

The Schell Vista Fire Station #1 polling place on Broadway near Sonoma remains under evacuation orders due to the fire.

Officials say voters are encouraged to visit the Seventh Day Adventist Church polling place instead, which is located at 20575 near Sonoma. "The safety of our voters is our number one concern," said William F. Rousseau, Sonoma County clerk recorder assessor. "However, we want our voters to be able to cast their ballots and anyone with concerns can call our office for instructions."
Click here for a look at traffic in real time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firefirefightersSonoma
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News