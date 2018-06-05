Evacuations lifted for some areas after fire at pallet yard near Sonoma vineyards

An evacuation order that was issued after a fire at a wooden pallet factory on Fremont Drive near vineyards in Sonoma County was, though several roads in the area were still closed, sheriff's officials said.Eighth Street East at Schellville Road, Watmaugh Road at Broadway, Watmaugh Road at Napa/Burndale Road and Eighth Street East at Fremont are still closed, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.The Schell Vista Fire Station #1 polling place on Broadway near Sonoma remains under evacuation orders due to the fire.Officials say voters are encouraged to visit the Seventh Day Adventist Church polling place instead, which is located at 20575 near Sonoma. "The safety of our voters is our number one concern," said William F. Rousseau, Sonoma County clerk recorder assessor. "However, we want our voters to be able to cast their ballots and anyone with concerns can call our office for instructions."