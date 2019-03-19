Evacuations near Calistoga due to overturned propane tanker

CALISTOGA, Calif. (KGO) -- People living and working near the Napa/Sonoma County line will not be able to return for a couple of hours because of an overturned propane tanker.The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office ordered people to evacuate the area within a one mile radius of 18880 Highway 128. That's a rural area in Calistoga near the Pochini Family Farm and Tom Eddy Winery.The sheriff's office says the immediate threat is over, but the evacuation order is expected to remain in place until at least 1:45 p.m. or so.There is an evacuation center at the Calistoga Fairgrounds, in the Butler Building.