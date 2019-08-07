Crews stop forward progress of 58-acre fire in Oakley; 2 structures burned

BREAKING We are just arriving on the scene of the fire in Oakley. #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/7yEZZnT6Af — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) August 7, 2019

#DEVELOPING Here’s the latest from the scene of a brush fire in #Oakley that now appears to be at least contained. Two out-buildings and 58 acres have burned, but no homes...about 50 residences remain evacuated. @abc7now pic.twitter.com/ktk1PuEKt5 — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) August 7, 2019

OAKLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews have stopped the forward progress of a 58-acre brush fire that burned two structures in unincorporated Oakley, officials say.An evacuation is still in place for Crismore Drive, Sellers Avenue and Delta Road.Oakley PD ordered those in the affected area to leave immediately by car and go towards Highway 4, away from the area.No injuries have been reported in the fire.