NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- Evacuations have been ordered due to a 4-acre brush fire burning near Highway 37 in Novato, officials say.The forward progress of the fire has stopped.The Marin Sheriff says that evacuations are still in place for Green Point Lane, Woodview Lane and Hampton Lane.Please use Crest Road to School Road.Highway 37 is closed between Highway 101 and Lakeville.