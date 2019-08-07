brush fire

Evacuations ordered due to 58-acre brush fire in Oakley

OAKLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A 58-acre vegetation fire on Sellers Avenue in unincorporated Oakley has burned at least two structures and is threatening several others, officials say.

An immediate evacuation has been ordered for Crismore Drive, Delta Road, and Stellar Avenue.

Oakley PD is ordering those in the affected area to leave immediately by car and go towards Highway 4, away from the area.



The fast-moving fire is being driven by the wind, officials say.

Two out-buildings and 7 acres have reportedly burned, but no homes. About 50 residences are evacuated.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

