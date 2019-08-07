Evacuations ordered due to 58-acre brush fire in Oakley

BREAKING We are just arriving on the scene of the fire in Oakley. #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/7yEZZnT6Af — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) August 7, 2019

#DEVELOPING Here’s the latest from the scene of a brush fire in #Oakley that now appears to be at least contained. Two out-buildings and 58 acres have burned, but no homes...about 50 residences remain evacuated. @abc7now pic.twitter.com/ktk1PuEKt5 — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) August 7, 2019

OAKLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A 58-acre vegetation fire on Sellers Avenue in unincorporated Oakley has burned at least two structures and is threatening several others, officials say.An immediate evacuation has been ordered for Crismore Drive, Delta Road, and Stellar Avenue.Oakley PD is ordering those in the affected area to leave immediately by car and go towards Highway 4, away from the area.The fast-moving fire is being driven by the wind, officials say.Two out-buildings and 7 acres have reportedly burned, but no homes. About 50 residences are evacuated.