New Incident: #GolfFire off Soda Bay Road and Golf Drive, northwest of Clearlake in Lake County is 10 acres. pic.twitter.com/zgp0fgA8yr — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 8, 2019

KELSEYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Lake County Sheriff's Office says crews are responding to a 10-acre wildfire burning near Soda Bay Road and Golf Drive in Kelseyville.Residents of Riviera West have been ordered to evacuate immediately.Police urge residents to leave the area by road to the South towards Kit's Corner. A shelter is being established at Kelseyville High School, 5480 Main Street in Kelseyville.