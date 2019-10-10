LIVE: Evacuations ordered for wildfire burning in Moraga

MORAGA, Calif. -- The Merrill Fire, burning in the hills of Moraga, has burned 50-60 acres with zero containment early Thursday morning and has forced evacuations of at least one neighborhood, according to police and fire officials.

The fire was first reported at 12:54 a.m. near 46 Merrill Circle North and off Sanders Ranch Road, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Fire Captain George Laing said. It is burning south of St. Mary's

College but the university doesn't appear to be threatened at this time.

Moraga police have issued evacuation orders for the Sanders Ranch neighborhood. Residents along Sanders Ranch Road, Merrill Drive and Harrington road should evacuate immediately to St. Monica's Church at 1001 Camino Pablo.

Residents are advised to only take essential items, only what you can carry with you, to lock windows/doors when leaving and to keep pets on leashes.

Anyone who can't leave their home without assistance is asked to call 911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
moragaevacuationfirewildfirefirefighters
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Streets, houses go dark as PG&E starts outages in East Bay, South Bay, Santa Cruz County
2 airliners land safely at SFO after reported engine problems, one bird strike
VIDEO: Parts of Bay Area go dark during planned PG&E outages
Plea to protect PG&E workers goes viral
Former Gov. Gray Davis weighs in on PG&E power shutoffs
ABC7 I-Team reporter Dan Noyes asks PG&E tough questions amid power shutoffs
A look back at PG&E's history of blackouts
Show More
Brush fire burning on State Highway 12 west of Rio Vista
PG&E Power Outage Timeline: When your power could come back
Here's how PG&E power outage affects animals at Oakland Zoo
PG&E Power Outage: Frequently asked questions and answers
LIST: Places to go during potential PG&E power shutoff
More TOP STORIES News