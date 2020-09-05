Evacuations ordered for Huntington Lake, Big Creek in Fresno County as wildfire grows to 7,000 acres

FRESNO, Calif. -- Highway 168 is closed at Auberry Road Saturday morning as a fire burned near Shaver Lake in Fresno, closing the area normally popular with tourists during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Officials with the Sierra National Forest say the only road into the Mammoth Pool Campground has been compromised by the fire, trapping people in the area. They have been asked to shelter in place.

Fire crews and aircraft are actively working on gaining access to the area.

Forest Service officials say the fire, which they have named the Creek Incident, is burning in the Big Creek area between Shaver and Huntington Lakes.

Camp Sierra has been evacuated and evacuations are underway for the Big Creek community. Evacuations have also been ordered for all of Huntington Lake, and Kinsman Flat, Rock Creek and Fish Creek in Madera County.



No one will be allowed past the top of the 4-lane except for law enforcement and fire personnel.

The fire has scorched at least 7,000 acres and is threatening structures in the area.

Visitors already in town are being allowed to stay but could be told to evacuate if the fire spreads.

Shaver Lake has also been closed to everyone except law enforcement.




App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window



This is a developing story. Stay with ABC7 News for updates.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shaver lakehuntington lakefresnoevacuationfirewildfire
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Spare the Air Alert in effect for Bay Area through Monday
Journalists speak out after Merc quotes misogynistic blogger
PG&E issues power shutoff watch for next week
Where your county lands on CA's new 4-tier reopening plan
These Bay Area cities may break 100-year-old heat records
Several boats sink during Texas parade supporting Trump
Wine Country grapes damaged by smoke, lab confirms
Show More
Wildfire updates: Containment grows for Bay Area wildfires
Flex Alert issued for CA, so will there be blackouts?
Coronavirus updates: California tops 727,000 cases
Family of man killed by Vallejo police to get nearly $6M
Will long Labor Day weekend mean another COVID-19 spike?
More TOP STORIES News