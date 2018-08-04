WILDFIRE

Evacuations orders in place due to massive Mendocino Complex Fires

Officials issued new mandatory evacuation orders for residents living near the Mendocino Complex Fires, which continue to grow and threaten more neighborhoods.

KELSEYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
Crews battling the wildfires across Northern California are bracing for hot and windy weather this weekend.

New mandatory evacuation orders were issued Fiday for residents living near the Mendocino Complex Fires. The Lake County Sheriff's Office has issued a new mandatory evacuation order for Lucerne, Glenhaven and Clearlake Oaks.

RELATED: The latest evacuation orders for Shasta County's Carr Fire, Mendocino County's Complex Fire

People in the area have been advised to leave immediately. Parts of Potter Valley and the Cow Mountain Recreation area are included in the mandatory evacuation orders.

Students in Lakeport were supposed to go back to school next week, but administrators have delayed the start for two weeks.

The fires expanded overnight, with the Ranch Fire scorching at least 156,678 acres. So far, it is 27 percent contained. To the south, the River Fire grew to 44,793 acres and is 50 percent contained.

MAPS: Wildfires burning across California.

Officials say firefighters hope to have them both contained in a 1.5 weeks.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect in Lake County from 11 a.m. Friday until 11 p.m. Saturday due to gusty winds and low humidity in fire weather zones.

KRCR, a local Redding station, is holding a fundraiser for Carr Fire survivors and victims. Visit this page for more information.

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.

