CRIME

Even CHP surprised by bizarre carjacking of cop car, college bus

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials said a group of Sacramento-area college students helped detain a man suspected of stealing a CHP cruiser and carjacking their bus. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
A Vallejo man is in custody, charged with stealing a CHP cruiser, then hijacking a college shuttle bus. It happened in Sacramento where the CHP was investigating a traffic collision on Highway 50 near Bradshaw Road.

Suddenly, the driver involved in the accident stole the CHP officer's cruiser and took off, driving to onto the campus of Sacramento State. What happened next is even more unbelievable.

"You hear about these things, see them on TV. This is the first time I've seen something like this happen," Officer Tommy Riggin of the CHP.

Even the CHP couldn't believe the brazen crime 34-year-old Aaron Avitan from Vallejo is accused of pulling off.

Police say it began when Avitan stole the police cruiser from officers investigating the collision he was in. During the carjacking, the cruiser's mirror got knocked off.

RELATED: Carjacking leads to chase, crash near AT&T Park in San Francisco

Avitan drove to the campus of Sacramento State, where he ditched the patrol car and commandeered a shuttle bus from San Joaquin Delta College, telling the 10 students aboard that he was a police officer.

"We got kidnapped," said one rider.

The suspect took the wheel from bus driver Mary Speck. "He demanded that I 'get off the bus now.' So I did and he took off -- in my bus," she said.

But a quick thinking student attacked Avitan, putting him in a choke hold.

"When he choked him, we started hitting him then took the keys and put it in park," said Delta College student Marsha Fernando.

"Two passers by held the bus doors closed until Sacramento State Police showed up on scene," said Riggin of the CHP. "Something like this could go really bad really quick, but it didn't."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimecarjackingbusCHPcaliforniaarrestSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Oakland Ghost Ship trial likely early next year
Police: 3 bodies found, identified as pregnant wife, 2 kids killed by husband
Nia Wilson's family files claim against BART after fatal stabbing
Father of young Ghost Ship Fire victim: 'No way' defendants aren't guilty
More crime
Top Stories
6 Sunvalley Mall restaurants shut down in Concord for rat, cockroach infestations
6 Sunvalley Mall restaurants shut down in Concord for rat, cockroach infestations
30-acre grass fire in Martinez forces brief closure of Hwy 4
Amazing video of Bay Area mountain lion, kittens in den prompts challenge to keep cubs safe
Nia Wilson's family files claim against BART after fatal stabbing
Will Tesla be around for that much longer? Elon Musk, stock drops, Tweet scares
Police: 3 bodies found, identified as pregnant wife, 2 kids killed by husband
Good Samaritans rescue people in car teetering on San Mateo Co. cliff
Show More
Nancy Pelosi eyes speakership despite the critics
Hundreds pay tribute to fallen CHP officer at memorial service
Oakland Ghost Ship trial likely early next year
Bill banning gay conversion therapy closer to becoming CA law
San Jose State climate scientists gather data to forecast wildland fire behavior
More News