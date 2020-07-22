Event held to remember Mario Woods, man killed by San Francisco police in 2015

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The family and friends of Mario Woods, a man who was shot and killed by San Francisco police in 2015, are holding a commemoration for him.The event starts at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday and includes speakers like Supervisor Shamann Walton.In 2015, police suspected Woods of stabbing a man in the Bayview neighborhood. Police say when he was confronted by officers, he refused to drop his knife>refused to drop a knife when confronted by officersOfficers fired bean bag rounds, but said Woods still wouldn't drop his weapon.Five officers then shot Woods. He was hit multiple times in his back and one bullet grazed his face.