Event held to remember Mario Woods, man killed by San Francisco police in 2015

Mario Woods is pictured in an undated photo. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The family and friends of Mario Woods, a man who was shot and killed by San Francisco police in 2015, are holding a commemoration for him.

The event starts at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday and includes speakers like Supervisor Shamann Walton.

In 2015, police suspected Woods of stabbing a man in the Bayview neighborhood. Police say when he was confronted by officers, he refused to drop his knife>refused to drop a knife when confronted by officers

Officers fired bean bag rounds, but said Woods still wouldn't drop his weapon.

Five officers then shot Woods. He was hit multiple times in his back and one bullet grazed his face.

Check back here at 4:30 p.m. to watch the event above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscodeadly shootingofficer involved shootinggeorge floydpolice
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
World COVID-19 cases top 15M; Trump says things will get worse
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
CA breaks COVID-19 record, Newsom announces
SF mayor announces expanded COVID-19 testing
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
EXCLUSIVE: Alameda chief to retire amid criticism over Black man handcuffed, sources say
Coronavirus updates: 7 Stanford athletes test positive for COVID-19, officials say
Show More
Anna Camp reveals coronavirus diagnosis, lingering symptoms
Officer charged for pepper spraying BLM protesters
New MLB app feature lets fans cheer, boo in empty ballparks
CA surpasses NY in confirmed COVID-19 cases
Video shows shouting match over face masks at Walmart in Martinez
More TOP STORIES News