Ex-Bumble Bee CEO convicted in tuna price-fixing conspiracy

SAN FRANCISCO -- The former CEO of Bumble Bee Foods has been convicted for his part in a canned tuna price-fixing conspiracy involving the industry's top three companies.The Department of Justice says a jury found Christopher Lischewski guilty on Tuesday.Prosecutors said Lischewski conspired with others to eliminate competition by setting prices for canned tuna.Lischewski's attorney didn't respond to a request for comment.Bumble Bee Foods itself agreed to pay a $25 million fine after pleading guilty.