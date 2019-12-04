Ex-Bumble Bee CEO convicted in tuna price-fixing conspiracy

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2008, file photo, Bumble Bee Foods President and CEO Christopher Lischewski testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Lauren Victoria Burke, File)

SAN FRANCISCO -- The former CEO of Bumble Bee Foods has been convicted for his part in a canned tuna price-fixing conspiracy involving the industry's top three companies.

The Department of Justice says a jury found Christopher Lischewski guilty on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Lischewski conspired with others to eliminate competition by setting prices for canned tuna.



Lischewski's attorney didn't respond to a request for comment.

Bumble Bee Foods itself agreed to pay a $25 million fine after pleading guilty.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiafoodfishu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather forecast: Wet today, stronger storm Friday - Saturday
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
LIVE | Trump's 'misconduct' takes center stage at hearing
San Bruno declares local emergency for landslide
Fremont moving forward with street design changes despite opposition
Video shows world leaders appear to gossip about Donald Trump
December off to rainy start and it isn't over yet
Show More
Crews working to clean up feces problem in SF's Tenderloin
VIDEO: Truck slams through Bay Area jewelry store during burglary
BART, Salvation Army teaming up this holiday season to help the homeless
Logs along Oakland street upsetting residents
Kamala Harris dropping out of presidential race
More TOP STORIES News