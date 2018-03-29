Ex-Disneyland employee sentenced to 125 years for child sex crimes

David Goodman, 25, of Banning, was convicted of multiple child sex crimes and sentenced to 125 years in prison. (San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office)

By ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. --
A former Disneyland employee who had a manual on "How to Practice Child Love" has been sentenced to more than 125 years in state prison for multiple counts of child sexual assault, authorities said.

David Goodman, 25, of Banning, was convicted in February of multiple counts of lewd acts on a child, possession of child pornography and related charges.

RELATED: California man arrested, accused of trying to pay for sex with 4-year-old

Prosecutors say Goodman, who also volunteered at a children's theater group, intentionally befriended single mothers, calling them "easy targets" in his efforts to gain access to children.

They say when he was 21 he befriended two women in their early 30s who both have children. His victims ranged in age from 5 to 11.
"In a detailed confession letter, the defendant mentioned the best way to gain access to kids was by befriending single mothers who he described as 'easy targets,'" said deputy district attorney Melinda Spencer.

RELATED: Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex

The prosecutor also said investigators found a manual called "How to Practice Child Love" on Goodman's computer.

At the time of his arrest in December 2014, authorities said Goodman had worked at Disneyland since August of that year.

The case first came to investigators' attention with a report of a then-21-year-old man masturbating in front of two children, ages 6 and 9, at a Yucaipa residence. Further investigation uncovered previous sexual abuse of victims described as boys ages 6 and 9 and a girl, age 5.
