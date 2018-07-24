The attorney for Brock Turner is trying to appeal his sexual assault conviction arguing his client didn't get a fair trial.The former Stanford swimmer was convicted of sexual assault in 2016. He was released from jail after serving three months of his six-month sentence. Prosecutors wanted six years.The victim, known as Emily Doe in court, read a statement before the sentencing that went viral around the world sparking outrage and eventually changes to the law.Today the Sixth District Court of Appeal in San Jose is hearing Turner's appeal.According to Turner's attorney, the former Stanford swimmer was deprived due process at trial because the prosecution didn't have sufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he knew Ms. Doe had passed the point of general intoxication at the time the sexual activity occurred.Also that the trial court failed to instruct the jury on lesser included offenses that could have resulted in a different outcome.Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said Turner received a fair trial and was justly convicted.