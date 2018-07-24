BROCK TURNER

Former Stanford swimmer Brock Turner sexual assault conviction

This split image shows protesters outside of the Ohio home of Brock Turner. Turner was released from Santa County Jail om Sept. 2, 2016. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The attorney for Brock Turner is trying to appeal his sexual assault conviction arguing his client didn't get a fair trial.

The former Stanford swimmer was convicted of sexual assault in 2016. He was released from jail after serving three months of his six-month sentence. Prosecutors wanted six years.

The victim, known as Emily Doe in court, read a statement before the sentencing that went viral around the world sparking outrage and eventually changes to the law.

TIMELINE: How the Brock Turner case ignited debate on sexual assault

Today the Sixth District Court of Appeal in San Jose is hearing Turner's appeal.

According to Turner's attorney, the former Stanford swimmer was deprived due process at trial because the prosecution didn't have sufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he knew Ms. Doe had passed the point of general intoxication at the time the sexual activity occurred.
RELATED: Judge Persky Recalled over Brock Turner sentencing

Also that the trial court failed to instruct the jury on lesser included offenses that could have resulted in a different outcome.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said Turner received a fair trial and was justly convicted.

For more stories, photos, and video on the Brock Turner case, visit this page.
