Police have blocked off a neighborhood in Pleasanton as investigators search for a suspect connected to the murder of a 17-year-old-boy in Belmont. (KGO-TV)

BELMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
Three people were detained, but later released as police search for a suspect in the shooting death of a 17-year-old Redwood City boy who was found shot in a Belmont elementary school parking lot.



The investigators were in an area near the corner of Amber Lane and Blossom court in Pleasanton.

Multiple police agencies were participating in this police activity, including Pleasanton and Belmont police. A man who was working in the neighborhood at the time tells ABC7 News that the operation began around 3 p.m. He said SWAT officers surrounded one of the homes, and asked on a loudspeaker for the residents to come out. Three people came out of the home and were interviewed by officers.

Some people were prevented from entering and leaving the area, which was blocked off for several hours.

A source confirmed to ABC7 News that the search was connected to the Belmont murder of Mohammad Othman, a 17-year-old senior at Carlmont High and a football player. The source says there may be multiple suspects police are searching for.

The shooting took place at Central Elementary School on Middle Road where police found the body just after 11 p.m. Monday night. "We sent officers up to the scene and subsequently found the 17-year-old lying in the driveway of the school," said Capt. Halleran.

"He did everything possible to play this year. He was a pivotal piece helping us to win a league championship and go to section finals this year," Mohammad's coach Jake Messina said.

Friends of the young victim drove by the elementary school, some to pay their respects and others to bring flowers.

Parents and school workers were shocked that this could happen in peaceful upscale Belmont.

Sara Tobar monitors the children at lunchtime.

"Nothing happens here. It's calm. Everybody's just happy. It's the beginning of the year and this happens. It's scary you know."

Felicia McCarthy has two children at Central Elementary School. "I had no idea something like this would happen here in suburbia Belmont."

Othman is from Redwood City. Police are interviewing potential witnesses, but say this doesn't appear to be a random crime.
