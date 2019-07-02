ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: New Bay Area couple say thieves stole cargo trailer containing belongings and 'California dreams'

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- A Heartbreaking loss for some new Bay Area residents after a cargo trailer with their precious belongings was stolen in the North Bay, only weeks after arriving in the Golden State. They spoke exclusively to ABC7 News.Kim Mieder and partner Denise Hallgren say their dream was to live in the Bay Area. So they sold their home in Florida and bought a 16-foot cargo trailer to haul their belongings cross country."The trailer had writing all over it from our friends wishing us well," said Denise Hallgren.The couple was living temporarily in an apartment until they could find a house, but last Thursday night, thieves broke the lock and ripped off the trailer."I was in shock, just hoping it was towed," said Hallgren.Besides furniture, Hallgren's treasured family heirlooms were inside, including her tools she'd plan to use to create art and a new career."She stuck it all in a truck to find her dream in California and somebody just snatched it," said partner Kim Mieder."The things that matter most to me is what somebody else is going to trash," Hallgren added.The couple filed a police report and posted flyers offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the trailer's return. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety says there have been no reported sightings of the trailer so far.Now, this couple is trying to move forward with their California dream."The people who did this can't steal our souls or our creativity, we own that. They just took our stuff and a lot of bad karma," said Mieder.