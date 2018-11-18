<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4717015" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

A former cake decorator at a Bay Area Safeway store has filed a lawsuit claiming managers failed to address health and safety problems she reported about a coworker at the bakery, and then retaliated against her. One key issue was a sick coworker leaving blood on the bakery work surfaces, or was it just icing?