ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: Mom speaks out after 5-year-old son wandered from Menlo Park day camp unnoticed

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- The mother of a 5-year-old boy who walked away from a camp in Menlo Park and went unnoticed until she came to pick him up is speaking out.This happened at the Camp Galileo location on Elder Avenue on June 24. The camp operates out of Hillview Middle School.Sherine Khalil spoke with ABC7 News on Wednesday about the ordeal.More on the interview can be found in the video.