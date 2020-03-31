ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM : SF thieves caught on camera stealing thousands from Fillmore store during COVID-19 shelter-in-place

Sweet and Spark isn't closed for good. It just looks that way now. Co-owner Jillian Bremer cleared her store of its entire inventory after two people used a crowbar to break in around 1 a.m. Friday, just two weeks into San Francisco's shelter in place.
The whole thing caught on surveillance video. Bremer hadn't boarded up her store like others on Fillmore Street.
"There were boxes all over the floor, damage to the front door," said Bremer.
"It just was a mess," she continued.
RELATED: Business owners prepare for worst after President Trump extends social distancing guidelines
The store sells new clothing along with vintage jewelry, scarves and purses.
Within seconds of the burglary, the alarm sounded and the alarm company called Bremer who called San Francisco Police.
"Walking into the store in the middle of the night with the door just smashed in was really surreal," said Bremer.
"We had to get the door fixed immediately the next morning we had to figure out what orders were stolen, what jewelry was stolen, cancel other outgoing orders," said Bremer.
Bremer estimates the damage to the door and stolen items at a few thousand dollars.
In December, thieves posing as Sweet & Spark shoppers stole a rare vintage pink Chanel purse worth $6,800
ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: Fillmore Street thieves caught on camera stealing high-end items
Live and learn; when the shelter in place began, Bremer emptied the designer case that held the most valuable items.
"As they were leaving the store you could see that they still were trying to jiggle the handle on the designer case even though it was empty," said Bremer.
She says she didn't board up her shop because of the cost and because she had already ordered a custom gate for the front door.
"At the end of the day there's nothing to come back for because it's all out of the store," said Bremer.
San Francisco Police tell ABC7 News they recommend business owners of vacant locations do what they can to secure their spaces and property. They say they've also stepped up uniformed patrols.
"I think this is a great reminder for everyone to be extra alert during this time," said Bremer.
A neighboring business caught another surveillance image of the suspects. SFPD says the investigation is ongoing.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- Coronavirus in CA: Get resources and information about COVID-19
- Bay Area school closures related to coronavirus pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19