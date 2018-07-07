EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --Detectives at the East Palo Alto Police Department are hoping newly-released surveillance video will help them solve a murder case involving a man who was gunned down in front of his grandmother's home in 2015.
The video was made public for the first time Friday, giving the community a closer look at a person of interest, as well as what may have been the getaway vehicle.
On January 21, 2015, Steven Porter, Jr., 36, was fatally shot while sitting in his car in the driveway of his grandmother's home on Camellia Street. The shooting sent shock waves throughout the neighborhood.
Detective Mike Stasko came out of retirement from San Francisco to help the small department with its homicide investigations, including the Porter case. "Someone walked up, determined to go up to this young man, and shoot into a car where he was sitting," said Stasko. "This was not a random attack." Family members still don't know why anyone would have targeted Porter.
"He always wanted everybody to always love and get along with each other," said Kim Cheadle, Porter's cousin. "Never a fighter."
The newly-released surveillance video was edited with help from the Northern California Regional Intelligence Center and shows what appears to be a KIA sports utility vehicle that may have been involved. Police are asking the community to spread the word.
"Do the right thing and identify this individual and we can go from there," said Stasko. "This may not be the person we're looking for, but it'd be a lot easier if I can sit there and talk to him."
Upon his death, Porter left behind a daughter and a grandson. His father says the family will continue to be patient as the investigation moves forward.
"Something (is) going to pop up sooner or later," said Steven Porter, Sr. "Somebody (is) going to say something."
The department is now offering a $10,000 reward, made possible by Mothers Against Murder, for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
If you have any information, please visit this page or call East Palo Alto police at 650-409-6792.