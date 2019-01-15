ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: Sketch shows man wanted in beating of elderly SF woman

EMBED </>More Videos

A suspect sketch has been released in connection with the attack on an 88-year-old great-grandmother who was beaten unconscious and left for dead at a playground in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A suspect sketch has been released in connection with the attack on an 88-year-old great-grandmother. Police say Yik Oi Huang was on her morning walk last Tuesday when she was beaten unconscious and left for dead at a playground in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley.

"The tragedy is overwhelming," said Sasanna Yee, Huang's granddaughter.

RELATED: Family, community rally for San Francisco grandmother assaulted on playground

According to Yee, her grandmother is in critical condition and on life support at San Francisco General Hospital.

"When we visit her every day, it's joyous to see the little twitches, signs of life."

A sketch was released on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 of a man suspected in the attack of Yik Oi Huang in San Francisco.


But because her grandmother's face is shattered, along with a broken spine, hand and ribs, she can't hug or kiss her, so she organized a vigil on Sunday to send her healing thoughts and positivity.

Investigators believe the unknown suspect attacked the victim in the park and then entered her home across the street before fleeing the area. The suspect is described as a black male in his thirties, approximately 5'6" tall with a skinny build.

No arrests have been made, but investigators have been reviewing video from the neighborhood and speaking to witnesses.

RELATED: Family seeks change after 88-year-old grandmother brutally beaten

The San Francisco Police Officers Association is offering a $10,000 reward for the arrest and conviction whoever assaulted Huang.

And Yee has organized a fundraiser to raise money to increase the reward or to help with her grandmother's medical bills if no reward is collected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
assaultelderly womanSFPDattempted murderelder abusewoman attackedattackpoliceinvestigationSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Family, community rally for San Francisco grandmother assaulted on playground
$10K reward offered for info leading to arrest in case of elderly woman attacked in SF
88-year old woman brutally beaten in SF park, granddaughters seek change
88-year-old San Francisco woman attacked, suffers life-threatening injuries
Top Stories
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
IRS recalling 46,000 workers to handle taxes without pay
Accuweather Forecast: Rain to create slick evening commute in Bay Area
Former MLB pitcher, Bay Area native John Wetteland charged with sex abuse
Cat feared lost during Camp Fire reunited with owner
LISTEN: Jayme Closs 911 call released
New Gillette ad asks 'Is this the best a man can get?'
Suspect detained after foot chase near Oracle Arena, brief closure of I-880
Show More
ABC News' Martha Raddatz sits down with ABC7 News
Rihanna sues father over use of their last name for business
Child strapped into car seat falls out of moving car in Minnesota
Carol Channing dies at 97: Publicist
Suspect dies after allegedly stabbing 2, setting Vacaville house fire
More News