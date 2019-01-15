SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A suspect sketch has been released in connection with the attack on an 88-year-old great-grandmother. Police say Yik Oi Huang was on her morning walk last Tuesday when she was beaten unconscious and left for dead at a playground in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley.
"The tragedy is overwhelming," said Sasanna Yee, Huang's granddaughter.
RELATED: Family, community rally for San Francisco grandmother assaulted on playground
According to Yee, her grandmother is in critical condition and on life support at San Francisco General Hospital.
"When we visit her every day, it's joyous to see the little twitches, signs of life."
But because her grandmother's face is shattered, along with a broken spine, hand and ribs, she can't hug or kiss her, so she organized a vigil on Sunday to send her healing thoughts and positivity.
Investigators believe the unknown suspect attacked the victim in the park and then entered her home across the street before fleeing the area. The suspect is described as a black male in his thirties, approximately 5'6" tall with a skinny build.
No arrests have been made, but investigators have been reviewing video from the neighborhood and speaking to witnesses.
RELATED: Family seeks change after 88-year-old grandmother brutally beaten
The San Francisco Police Officers Association is offering a $10,000 reward for the arrest and conviction whoever assaulted Huang.
And Yee has organized a fundraiser to raise money to increase the reward or to help with her grandmother's medical bills if no reward is collected.
Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.