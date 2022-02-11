KGO jobs page

Job opening: Executive Producer

Date Posted: 2/11/22
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- DEPARTMENT: NEWS

KGO-TV/ABC7 News, the ABC Owned and Operated Television station in San Francisco, has an immediate opening for an Executive Producer to join our ABC7 News team.

We are seeking an innovative leader with superior news judgment to drive the gathering, creation and distribution of engaging, compelling content. The EP manages content for digital and linear in conjunction with other news managers. The ideal candidate must have a keen understanding of multi-platform strategy, a track record of breaking news success stories and thrive in a very competitive environment. This person will excel by executing big-picture goals while focusing on the details with daily content coverage. We are looking for a proven leader with excellent communication and collaboration skills. The EP will inspire the news team to produce enterprise content for liner, digital and social with storytelling that is optimized for each screen.

Responsibilities:

  • Complete oversight for the newscasts and all content across our multiple platforms, including story selection, production and newsroom management

  • Design and implement strategies to engage and build audiences across platforms, including working with audience development to ensure the Building a Better Bay Area brand promise is met

  • Encourage innovation, risk-taking and powerful storytelling in crafting great content

  • Inspire producers and writers to use creative production techniques and new forms of media to enhance content across platforms

  • Supervise newscast and digital producers and writers and provide consistent feedback by setting goals and tracking progress

  • Contribute strategic content ideas in editorial meetings and overseeing editorial decisions while ensuring content is consistent and appropriate

  • Collaborate with Assignment Editors and Digital Producers on multi-platform breaking news coverage

  • Copy edit linear and digital scripts

  • Foster a positive work-place attitude and encourage a collaborative spirit


Basic Qualifications:

  • Minimum of 5 years of experience in local television news production

  • Must have superior news judgment

  • Demonstrated ability work under deadline pressures and work in a rapid, fast-paced environment

  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills

  • Must be flexible with working hours and adaptable to change

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Minimum of 5 years of previous management experience in a top 20 market preferred


Required Education

  • Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication or related field, or equivalent experience

TO APPLY: Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 928137BR (Executive Producer), create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.

The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerssan franciscoemploymentkgo jobs pagejobs
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KGO JOBS PAGE
Job opening: Executive Producer: Weekend & Streaming
Job opening: Freelance AUTOMATION Newscast Director (Union)
Job hunting with Jobina: SF-based Outschool hiring teachers
Job Opening: Newswriter/Producer - Daily Hire (Union)
TOP STORIES
Jeremy Giambi died by suicide at parents' home in SoCal: Officials
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Suspect ID'd in deadly shooting at SF BART station
Shops at Tanforan closing to make way for biotech office space
Ex-Air Force sergeant pleads guilty to killing Oakland federal guard
Wordle habit saves 80-year-old woman from hostage situation
South Bay proposal aims to help children who've lost parents to COVID
Show More
John Madden public memorial at Oakland Coliseum
Russia could invade Ukraine within the week, US says
FDA delays public meeting for COVID vaccine for children under 5
Record-setting warmth to continue through Sunday in Bay Area
Fire chief says we should expect a 'fire year'
More TOP STORIES News