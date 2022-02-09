Job opening: Executive Producer: Weekend & Streaming

KGO-TV, the ABC-owned station in San Francisco, is seeking a Weekend Executive Producer of Streaming and Production to launch daily live news programs for ABC7 News Bay Area's streaming channel and oversee our weekend content team. This is a rare opportunity to build something from scratch with the freedom to be wildly creative.
We are looking for someone to join our team who understands important issues for the Bay Area market and an innovative leader with superior news judgment. The ideal candidate has experience producing and managing compelling TV and digital content.
You will be a great addition to the ABC7 News team if you are a hard-working, self-starter who is extremely curious and constantly keeps up with local and national news. The ideal candidate must have a keen understanding of multi-platform strategy, a track record of breaking news success stories and thrive in a very competitive environment. Having a connection to the Bay Area is a bonus.
ABC7 is committed to serving the local community with a mission to help Build a Better Bay Area. We welcome a respected, knowledgeable journalist with high standards and a positive attitude to join our team.
Responsibilities:
- Oversee all aspects of weekend news coverage on all of KGO/ABC7 platforms
- Guide assignment editors, and linear and digital producers on editorial content decisions
- Copy edit linear and digital scripts
- Pitch story ideas on a daily basis
- Communicate well with others in the newsroom, and across station departments
- During the week, fill-in for Executive Producers on all dayparts or work on special projects
- Collaborate with digital team members throughout the day
- Recruit high-performing candidates for opportunities and train current staff to acquire or enhance skills
- Foster a positive workplace environment and encourage collaboration
Basic Qualifications:
- Minimum of five years' experience producing or other content roles at a local news station
- Management experience is preferred
- Demonstrated ability to work under deadline pressures and work in a rapid, fast-paced environment
- Detail-oriented with strong editorial and production skills
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Must be flexible with working hours (nights, overnights, holidays) and adaptable to change
Required Education
- Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience
Preferred Education
- Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication or related field
TO APPLY: Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 928141BR (Executive Producer: Weekend & Streaming), create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE
ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.