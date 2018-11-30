Expert says Anchorage quake mild compared to 7.0 that could hit Bay Area

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3121139" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If you haven't put together an earthquake kit for your house yet, it's time to get going.

On Friday surveillance cameras throughout Anchorage, Alaska showed us what a 7.0 magnitude earthquake looked like, and yet, by 7.0 standards, experts describe the quake as being relatively mild for the magnitude."The shaking comes from how close you are to the quake," said Dr. Roland Burgmann of the UC Berkeley Seismology Lab.The quake that hit Anchorage Friday morning happened 25 miles beneath the surface and dampened the effect.It matters here because we expect 7.0 on the Hayward fault as well. The damage could be ten times worse than what we saw from Loma Prieta in 1989."It will be a minute of terror. Really strong shaking. Stronger than the earthquake we just saw today because it is so close," said Dr. Burgmann.Before 1906, San Franciscans referred to the 1868 Hayward Quake as The Big One. Based on geological studies, it is now overdue. That is why the UC Berkeley retrofitted Memorial Stadium, which sits directly on the fault line. It's now one of the safest spots in the Bay area.As for the rest-- "Depending on the time of day, we should expect several hundred if not thousands of people perishing," said Dr. Burgmann. "A hundred billion dollars or a couple of hundred billion dollars in damage.""You're not exaggerating," our reporter asked."I am not exaggerating," Dr. Burgmann answered.We should note that when experts describe the Hayward fault as being overdue, it slip not, or in ten or twenty years. In geologic time, that translates to any instant.Don't be surprised. Be ready.