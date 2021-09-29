Arts & Entertainment

Things look different After Dark at the Exploratorium!

Things look different After Dark at the Exploratorium! Enter for your chance to win a dual After Dark membership and a $50 store gift card. Five winners will also receive a pair of After Dark tickets.

Join us Thursdays from 6pm to 10pm as we hit the rainbow lights, turn the music up, and open our doors for adults ages 18+. Fuel up with a cocktail and prepare to roam free through six spacious outdoor and indoor spaces at Pier 15.

Enter the Exploratorium sweepstakes by simply clicking on the ENTER HERE button below.

Enter daily, Tuesday, 9/28/21 through Sunday, 10/10/21 at 11:55 p.m. PT.

Official Rules



