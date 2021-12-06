Arts & Entertainment

Discover the art of tinkering this summer at the Exploratorium!

Discover the art of tinkering this summer at the Exploratorium! Enter for your chance to win a Family Explorers Membership and a $50 store gift card! Five winners will also receive a pair of tickets.

Dive into the joy of tinkering with whimsical artworks, interactive exhibits, and tinkerable experiences for all ages. Follow your own Imagination - and enjoy the creativity we all share.

Enter the Exploratorium sweepstakes by simply clicking on the ENTER HERE button below.

Enter daily, Monday, 6/16/22 through Sunday, 6/26/22 at 11:55 p.m. PT.

Official Rules



Follow the Exploratorium on social for the latest updates:

Facebook - @exploratorium
Twitter - @exploratorium
Instagram - @exploratorium
YouTube - @Exploratorium
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc7 contests and promotions
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.