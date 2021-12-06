Discover the art of tinkering this summer at the Exploratorium!

Dive into the joy of tinkering with whimsical artworks, interactive exhibits, and tinkerable experiences for all ages. Follow your own Imagination - and enjoy the creativity we all share.
Enter the Exploratorium sweepstakes by simply clicking on the ENTER HERE button below.
Enter daily, Monday, 6/16/22 through Sunday, 6/26/22 at 11:55 p.m. PT.
Official Rules
Follow the Exploratorium on social for the latest updates:
Facebook - @exploratorium
Twitter - @exploratorium
Instagram - @exploratorium
YouTube - @Exploratorium