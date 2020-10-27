LIVE: Explosion, fire reported in Oakland's Montclair neighborhood

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=7392985" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A fire broke out Tuesday morning in Oakland's Montclair neighborhood. A nearby resident reported hearing a loud explosion around 9:45 a.m.

A fire spread to two homes in Oakland's Montclair neighborhood after an explosion was heard in the area Tuesday morning.A nearby resident reported hearing two pops and a loud explosion around 9:45 a.m.Photos and video taken from the Oakland hills showed flames and a cloud of black smoke billowing into the air. The fire was burning in the area of Crown Avenue and Merriewood Drive, east of Highway 13.The fire was at two alarms, the Oakland Fire Department said at 10 a.m., and two structures and some brush were involved.A Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of the East Bay amid high winds.We have crews heading to the scene. This story will be updated as we learn more. Check back for updates.