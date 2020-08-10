u.s. & world

Gas explosion in Baltimore levels 3 homes; 1 killed, several injured

BALTIMORE -- A "major gas explosion" completely destroyed three row houses in Baltimore on Monday, killing one person and injuring several others, the Baltimore Fire Department said. At least one person was trapped in the wreckage.

Firefighters converged on the disaster scene, where the natural gas explosion reduced to the homes to piles of rubble and pieces of debris over a wide area.


The fire department tweeted that two of the homes' occupants were taken to hospitals in serious condition, while an adult woman was pronounced dead at the scene.



The firefighters' union tweeted that special rescue operation units were searching for other people.


Photos tweeted by the union show what appears to be a collapsed building and debris strewn about.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marylandexplosionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
School district says students can't wear PJs for online class
NASA drops 'insensitive' names including 'Eskimo Nebula'
Disney World to scale back theme park hours amid COVID-19
Coronavirus live updates: Self-administered testing kiosk reopens in Berkeley
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California's public health director abruptly resigns
EDD: The most commonly asked questions for 7 On Your Side
Chicago looting devastates downtown, over 100 arrested
Building a Better Bay Area: The Race for a Vaccine
Oakland teachers, district still in talks over distance learning plans
2 Bay Area women among winners of PBWC scholarships
Nearly 100,000 kids got COVID-19 in last 2 weeks of July
Show More
Coronavirus live updates: Self-administered testing kiosk reopens in Berkeley
San Quentin State Prison sergeant dies of COVID-19
Massive fire burns Rachael Ray's upstate NY home
CA teachers union warns reopening campuses now would be 'reckless'
San Mateo police still looking for suspect in sexual assault
More TOP STORIES News