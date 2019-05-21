Eyewitness video shows confusion, large police presence amid report of active shooter in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Eyewitness video compiled by ABC7 News from the New York-based Citizen app and other sources shows how serious police take reports of a gunman, and eyewitness reaction.
The San Francisco Police Department said a report it received of a man with a stick became one of an active shooter.
The large contingent of police created fear among eyewitnesses but it served as a good reminder of police reaction to what could have been a serious incident.
