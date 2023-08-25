F-18 military jet crashes near San Diego

Defense officials confirm that a Marine F/A-18 has crashed near the Miramar Marine Corps Air Station in Southern California during a training flight.

MIRAMAR, Calif. -- A U.S. defense official confirms a Marine F-A 18 jet has crashed near Interstate 15, close to the Miramar Marine Corps Air Station.

Officials say the crash happened during a training flight.

78 emergency workers are on scene.

According to officials, the aircraft is not part of their force but was operating from their facility.

It's unclear who was on board the plane, and the extent of the crash is unknown at this time.

