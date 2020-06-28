Woman seen on surveillance video coughing on San Mateo Co. bartender who asked her to wear face mask

BELMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Employees of a Peninsula bar and restaurant are searching for a woman seen on surveillance video coughing on a bartender who asked her to wear a face mask while inside.Misha Marotta-Jaenecke works at St. James Gate in Belmont and tells ABC7 News that around midnight on June 19 a woman entered the establishment and was not consistently wearing a face covering.Wanting to adhere to reopening guidelines on their first day back open, employees asked the woman to put on a mask.The woman can be seen in surveillance video leaning over the bar and coughing directly into a bartender's face.Misha says his coworker was "really upset" and others are "furious" about the incident and chose to share the video in hopes someone will recognize the woman.