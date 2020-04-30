CHP: More than 1,000 face masks apparently dumped on I-880 near Hayward, Union City border

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- In the East Bay, traffic is back to normal on southbound Interstate 880 after hundreds of surgical masks were tossed onto the freeway.The CHP tells us someone, they don't know who, apparently dumped the more than 1,000 masks just south of Whipple Road, near the border of Hayward and Union City.Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, multiple people stopped their cars to get out and pick up the masks.A Caltrans sweeper eventually came and cleared the road.