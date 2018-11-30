Safety check allows people in the affected area to let friends know they are safe. Facebook also has other features within safety check that "allow people to ask for and give help to one another during a crisis."
The Anchorage Police Department urged those with loved ones in the area to check on them.
"There is major infrastructure damage across Anchorage. Many homes and buildings are damaged," the department said in a statement. "Many roads and bridges are closed. Stay off the roads if you don't need to drive. Seek a safe shelter. Check on your surroundings and loved ones."
Police also asked people in the area to stay off phone lines if they are not checking on family.
“Stay off phone lines if you possibly can after checking on family. We need phone lines open. We are responding to significant events only until we can get a I’ll assessment. Looking for major infrastructure issues.” - AFD Chief Hettrick#Anchorage #earthquake #Alaska— Anchorage Police Department (@APDInfo) November 30, 2018
