facebook

Facebook data on more than 500M accounts found online

EMBED <>More Videos

Old Facebook glitch exposes users' phone numbers

NEW YORK -- Details from more than 500 million Facebook users have been found available on a website for hackers.

The information appears to be several years old, but it is another example of the vast amount of information collected by Facebook and other social media sites, and the limits to how secure that information is.

The availability of the data set was first reported by Business Insider. According to that publication, it has information from 106 countries including phone numbers, Facebook IDs, full names, locations, birthdates, and email addresses.

Facebook has been grappling with data security issues for years. In 2018, the social media giant disabled a feature that allowed users to search for one another via phone number following revelations that the political firm Cambridge Analytica had accessed information on up to 87 million Facebook users without their knowledge or consent.

In December 2019, a Ukrainian security researcher reported finding a database with the names, phone numbers and unique user IDs of more than 267 million Facebook users - nearly all U.S.-based - on the open internet. It is unclear if the current data dump is related to this database.

"This is old data that was previously reported on in 2019," the Menlo Park, California-based company said in a statement. "We found and fixed this issue in August 2019."

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyhackingfacebooku.s. & worlddata breach
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FACEBOOK
Uber and Facebook going back to the office but with some changes
Facebook launches campaign to help vaccine rollout
Bay Area woman's missing dog found 600 miles away in Mexico
Facebook announces crack down on COVID-19, vaccine misinformation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mt. Davidson cross lights up San Francisco for 98th Easter
Vaccine passport: Here are places you may need one in the future
Fundraiser held for Bay Area toddler battling stage 4 leukemia
EXCLUSIVE: Man seen blowtorching East Bay Chinese restaurant
Gathering for Easter? Here are safety precautions you should take
Bay Area reacts to CA's approval to allow reopening indoor events
SJ church eager for in-person, indoor Easter services
Show More
Six Flags reopens roller coasters to general public
Bay Area program helps feed thousands with healthy eating
San Francisco artist creates larger-than-life artwork
Police looking for suspect after Asian woman shoved to ground
Rapper DMX still on life support, publicist now says
More TOP STORIES News