Facebook promises new changes to controversial Messenger Kids app

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- Facebook is promising some new changes to its Messenger Kids app.The controversial chat app was rolled out in 2017. Facebook advertised it as a way for children to safely connect with family and friends.Here are a few of the changes: Parents can remove people from their child's contact list at any time and you can access the Dashboard by tapping the shortcut menu in your Facebook app and scrolling to the Messenger Kids icon.Facebook says this is all in response to meetings with parents, child safety groups and child development experts.