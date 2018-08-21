FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) --A crash on I-80 involving a 10-passenger van and a Caltrans truck is blocking multiple lanes Tuesday afternoon in the same area where a CHP officer was killed earlier this month during a traffic stop, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The No. 2 and 3 lanes of the highway near Manuel Campos Parkway are blocked, according to the CHP.
The CHP says a Caltrans van with a trailer was on the right shoulder with five Caltrans employees, picking up trash and doing regular maintenance. A Ford pickup truck in the slow lane veered into the shoulder, crashing into the back of the Caltrans vehicle.
One Caltrans worker suffered serious injuries and two others suffered minor injuries, a CHP officer said.
The truck driver had minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The CHP suspects the driver of the truck was distracted. They don't believe the driver was impaired, but the accident is still under investigation.
The 11:30 a.m. collision happened in the same area where a CHP officer and a Vallejo man were killed when a vehicle struck them on the right shoulder of the highway on Aug. 10.
