Fairfield father fiercely denies child abuse allegations

Jonathan Allen was emotional as he spoke candidly from the Solano County Jail."I am not an animal, I am not a torturer, and I'm not a monster. To have all my kids taken from me this is torture."Allen fiercely denies all allegations against him and his wife, Ina Rogers.He's charged with torture and child cruelty, involving his 10 children."I am not a cruel dad whatsoever. I am the most loving parent I can possibly be."But authorities paint a very different picture.In this house, where the children slept 10 to a room and where animal and human feces were found, the parents are accused of punching, burning and waterboarding their kids.Ina Rogers was originally charged with misdemeanors and was able to bail out. But now the D.A. amended the charges in this complaint- to felony child abuse. Rogers will be here in court Wednesday morning.I tried to speak with Rogers and her cousin about the new charges but they declined.But Allen had a lot to say, especially about his children, who are now staying with Rogers' mother in Antioch.He said, "They are brainwashed because they are still children."Allen insists - they were one big happy, but misunderstood, family before all of this.Meanwhile the children's mother will be appearing in court Wednesday morning to face those counts of child abuse. The district attorney says her bail may be raised to over $700,000.