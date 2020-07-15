Man asleep in car arrested after handguns found in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. -- A call to police Sunday morning by a resident suspicious of an occupied vehicle parked for hours with the engine running led to the arrest of two men on weapons charges, the Fairfield Police Department said.Officers responding to Balboa Court shortly before 7 a.m. found two men asleep in the vehicle and on waking them, determined one was on searchable probation.While preparing to conduct a search, one of the officers noticed a 9mm handgun under the legs of one of the men and a second 9mm handgun on the floorboard, police said.The weapons were seized and the men were arrested and booked into the Solano County Jail on several weapons related charges.