Man asleep in car arrested after handguns found in Fairfield

This undated image shows lights on a Bay Area police vehicle. (KGO-TV)

FAIRFIELD, Calif. -- A call to police Sunday morning by a resident suspicious of an occupied vehicle parked for hours with the engine running led to the arrest of two men on weapons charges, the Fairfield Police Department said.

Officers responding to Balboa Court shortly before 7 a.m. found two men asleep in the vehicle and on waking them, determined one was on searchable probation.

While preparing to conduct a search, one of the officers noticed a 9mm handgun under the legs of one of the men and a second 9mm handgun on the floorboard, police said.

The weapons were seized and the men were arrested and booked into the Solano County Jail on several weapons related charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fairfieldarrestguns
Copyright 2020 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Berkeley moves forward with 'omnibus motion' on police reform
From nail salons to gyms: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
COVID-19 vaccine trial: Doctor says results are 'wonderful triumph'
Coronavirus updates: Napa County approves COVID-19 citations
Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening and closing
Walmart to require customers to wear masks at all its stores
Today is Tax Day: What to know about the July 15 deadline
Show More
Alameda County files variance to keep outdoor dining open
'Glee' creators plan college fund for Naya Rivera's son
More than half of CA counties now on watch list
Several South Bay school districts share plans to start this fall
WATCH SUNDAY: Celebs host 'AIDS Walk: Live at Home'
More TOP STORIES News