Police: Citizens' report of crash, argument in Fairfield leads to suspect's arrest

This is an undated image of police lights. (KGO-TV)

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- A man was arrested in Fairfield early Friday morning after an argument and crash involving alcohol, police said.

Police arrested 35-year-old Muhammad Abdullah on several charges including hit-and-run, DUI and firearm possession as a felon.

Just before 2 a.m. Friday morning, residents near Utah and 4th street called police to report a crash and argument.

When officers responded to the scene, they found a woman who had been beaten up by the driver of an orange Dodge Charger.

Police say the driver fled the scene before police arrived.

Officers later found the driver, Abdullah, at Travis Boulevard near the mall.

While trying to flee from police, the driver crashed into a center median.

The 35-year-old suspect was then arrested on hit-and-run, firearm and DUI charges.

Police thanked the Fairfield residents for calling police to report what the saw.

"This case would not have been solved without their help," the department said in a statement. "This case also illustrates the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, as well as the dangers officers face related to firearms."
