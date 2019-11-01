Fairfield police investigating officer-involved shooting

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- Fairfield police are investigating an officer-involved shooting happening on Dahlia Street, near Heather Drive.

It's a residential neighborhood right off Air Base Parkway.

Sky7 flew over the scene Friday afternoon.

A police Lieutenant says all Fairfield officers are okay and the situation has since stabilized.

But the department has not said who was injured -- if anyone.

They also have not yet said what led to the shooting.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest developments.
