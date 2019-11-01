FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- Fairfield police are investigating an officer-involved shooting happening on Dahlia Street, near Heather Drive.
It's a residential neighborhood right off Air Base Parkway.
Sky7 flew over the scene Friday afternoon.
A police Lieutenant says all Fairfield officers are okay and the situation has since stabilized.
But the department has not said who was injured -- if anyone.
They also have not yet said what led to the shooting.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest developments.
Fairfield police investigating officer-involved shooting
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More