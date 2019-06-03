Fall victim was not taking photos near Lake Tahoe waterfall, family says

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- New details in the death of a Bay Area woman swept over a Lake Tahoe waterfall.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of 35-year-old Stephanie Espinosa.

She leaves behind three children.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says the victim lost her footing when she tried reaching for a branch and went over Eagle Falls in Emerald Bay last week.

Her younger brother challenged reports that she died while taking a selfie.

"Stephanie didn't even have her phone on her when she fell. She was trying to enjoy the moment," said Nick Martinez.

Fire officials warn visitors not to underestimate the power of waterfalls and rivers.
